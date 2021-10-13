Business owners at Millcreek Mall encouraged by lifting of border restrictions

Erie could soon see tourists from Canada before the holiday shopping season starts.

The United States will soon lift restrictions at the Canadian and Mexican borders.

In early November, the United States will lift Canada and Mexico border restrictions for vaccinated visitors. Meaning, just before the holidays vaccinated Canadians will be able to enter the U.S. and travel to Erie.

We reached out to store owners and managers at the Millcreek Mall and they say they welcome more business to their stores.

A sales associate at local business Gracylane says they have lots of products Canadian citizens have not had the chance to see yet.

An Iron Empire staff member says tourists often enjoy the local merchandise the store offers.

“We’ve been missing the buses that we’ve seen from Canada and all the citizens that really support us,” said Sue Emling, sales associate, Gracylane.

“I would like to see this mall filled with more people, I would like to have RJ’s business flourish, as well as help promote other businesses flourish as well,” said Alexis Glass, staff member, Iron Empire.

The owner of another local business, Sports Obsession, says they expect to see a 10 percent increase in sales when the border reopens.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists