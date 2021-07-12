Business owners react to Ascend Climbing coming to Downtown Erie

Several business owners surrounding what will eventually become a rock climbing facility are happy to know there is a plan for the area.

Downtown business owners are saying that Ascend Climbing will add variety to the downtown area.

One business owner acknowledged that there are many bars and restaurants in the area and few options for opportunities to be active.

This business owner said that she supports the Downtown Development Corporation’s decision to implement a rock climbing facility.

“I’m super excited both as a business owner and as a climber to finally have a climbing gym in Erie. It’s long overdue. I’m excited to have something, an activity for adults to do that isn’t a bar,” said Rora Steinmetz, Co-Owner of Andora’s Bubble Tea Shop.

