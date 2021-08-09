Business owners react to indoor mask requirement for all Erie County facilities

Erie County has announced that starting on August 10th, everyone will be required to wear masks in doors in all county facilities.

This comes after an increase of COVID cases resulting in our area to be classified as substantial transmission.

The CDC recommends that everyone wears a face mask indoors if living in substantial or high transmission areas.

With the announcement from the county and from what the CDC said, we spoke to business owners if they might require customers to wear a mask.

“All people whether they are vaccinated or not wear a mask while inside because of the highly contagious of the characteristic of particularly the Delta variant,” said Kathy Dahlkemper, Erie County Executive.

With the first major restriction change since the mask mandate was lifted on June 28th. Business owners shared their thoughts on if they might go back to requiring people to wear masks even though it is not a mandate.

“If it’s more protection if that’s what it takes to get everything back to square one yes absolutely,” said Samer Mustafa, Owner of Habibi Restaurant.

“We want everyone to feel safe so if they want to wear masks then they can wear masks if they don’t want to that’s okay we will just keep doing what we can to make sure people feel comfortable coming into the restaurant,” said Michael Keller, General Manager of The Cork 1794.

Even though business managers and owners are not yet requiring people to wear face masks indoors, they are still staying cautious on what announcement will come next.

“Generally in the past we have followed CDC and what their expectations and recommendations are that is probably first and foremost,” said Keller.

However, it is not the easiest decision for business owners to make considering how hard the service industry was hit during the pandemic.

“It’s a tough subject for everybody to take. Just if that’s for the health and safe I will support it,” said Mustafa.

Both restaurant owners and managers said they might make changes soon after meeting with more staff and if the CDC makes any new announcements.

Thus far there is no county, state or federal mandate when it comes to wearing a mask.

