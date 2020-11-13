Business owners taking extra precautions as COVID-19 cases rise in Erie County

A surge in COVID-19 cases is prompting business owners to take extra precautions as the holidays approach. The decision comes as social activities are expressed as a risk for Erie County residents.

There were 124 COVID-19 cases reported in Erie County on Thursday. Business owners say these numbers are concerning and they want to ensure everyone’s safety during the holiday season.

At the corner of West 10th and Weschler Avenue sits a quiet bistro that’s getting quieter before the holiday season.

“We’ve always seen an uptick since we’ve been open. That’s been heightened during the holiday season, so we decided to close the dining room.” said Karen Thomas, owner of Pineapple Eddie.

Thomas says while it’s a decision she didn’t take lightly for Pineapple Eddie, she wanted to make sure everyone is safe as COVID-19 cases rise. Thomas says it’s in the best interest to take these precautionary measures before the holiday season, to limit social gatherings.

“We’ve seen an increase in dining activity around Thanksgiving, especially afterwards because no one wants to cook.” Thomas said.

The owner of Hair Unlimited is also taking into consideration the safety of her clients. As social gatherings like Thanksgiving and Christmas could become a risk.

“We’re going to wait 14 days from that particular event, until I can see them again. I have a couple clients today that have to reschedule.” said Francine Amendola, owner of Hair Unlimited.

Clients at Hair Unlimited are being asked to reschedule their appointments if they plan on traveling or have relatives traveling in for the holidays.

Pineapple Eddie’s bistro will still be open for takeout and delivery. Indoor dining will be suspended until further notice.