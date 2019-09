Barton’s Home Improvement is a re-branded store looking to offer different products for all budgets.

According to Tracy Carrier, Store Manager at Barton’s, the company is transforming from a bargain outlet. Therefore, their products can appeal to a variety of different people.

“We do deal with some contractors, a lot of homeowners, house flippers and landlords,” Carrier said. “We appeal to pretty much everybody.”

The company specializes in doors, windows, floors and kitchen improvements.