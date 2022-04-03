Saturday April 2 kicked off trout season. Local businesses are sharing what sales are looking like thus far.

Increased sales for fishing equipment spiked the day before trout season began on April 1.

Owners are attributing the early sales to families preparing for trout camp.

The popular items that customers are purchasing for trout season are minnows, meal worms, maggots, and grubs for bait.

Owners shared what determines if stores stay busy during the season.

“It all depends on how the fish are biting. If they’re catching a lot of fish then we’re really busy. If the fishing’s kind of slow people aren’t so apt to come out,” said Laura Daniels, Owner & Operator of Presque Isle Angler Bait and Tackle.

Daniels said that the first day of trout season is considered the first day of their summer season.