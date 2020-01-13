Business steady at Khao Thai’s new location in Millcreek

Business has been steady at Khao Thai’s newest location in Millcreek.

The relocation comes after the Erie Downtown Development Corporation took over the old building for a new Culinary Arts District on North Park Row.

The new location has additional amenities for guests including lunch and dinner specials, a larger parking lot, and room for more than 60 guests.

Since the grand opening, the Owner of Khao Thai says they have seen an increase in dinner sales.

“We have picked up a lot of new clients, a lot of new customers that were not familiar with Thai food, but they’ve been pleased,” said Douangchey Phetsavanah, Co-Owner, Khao Thai restaurant.

The restaurant also offers gluten free and vegetarian options.