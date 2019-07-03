Businesses at Presque Isle preparing for July 4th despite high water levels

Businesses at the Peninsula are preparing for the Independence day crowds even with wet conditions. “Several times people ask if the water levels are always this high to which we reply no,” said narrator of Lady Kate Boat Liesl Zeppenfeld.

Benches where people used to sit were surrounded by water. The high water level was over taking the barrier that separates the land.

Before the holiday Presque Isle Canoe & Boat Livery is making sure all the employees are trained for water and equipment safety.

“It hasn’t been a huge issue for us as of right now but people making their way down here has been an issue,” said employee Sarah Bentley

The high waters didn’t stop Jeff Shevlin. “Not at all it was easier to kayak out there,” said Shevlin. Businesses said they’ll do their best to make sure everyone is comfortable during the holiday.