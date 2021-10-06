Businesses at Renaissance Centre discuss impact of underground fire

It’s been a tough week for some tenants in the Renaissance Centre following the underground fire. From losing clients to broken elevators, those power outages are causing major difficulties for business tenants in the building.

We had a chance to speak to some of tenants and here is what they had to say.

The elevators are once again operating, but the climb to the top can be exhausting as one tenant who works on the 14th floor told us.

While the power was out, business had to continue. AJT Architect on the second floor was forced to make employees work from home.

The owner stated that it slows you down because you don’t have the in-house synergy.

“It slows you down because nobody has everything at home that we have here in studio which is why we don’t have people work from home normally,” said Adam Trott, AJT Architect Owner.

Monacella Massage & Kinesiology on the upper floors was not able to take on any new clients and had to reschedule many appointments.

“And at least four of them we had them for motor vehicle accidents and their therapy has been a little stilted. Kind of concerned to see them coming back. I hope they are still okay,” said Tammy Moon, Monacella Massage & Kinesiology.

Now that everything seems to be back to normal in the building, Moon is glad to get back into the swing of things.

“And have more clients come in and help more people. I miss having the opportunity to help people get out of pain,” said Moon.

Business has been especially difficult for those on the very top floor.

“I was here every day, but it was climbing the stairs. Several clients did come in, climb the stairs but we did not have restrooms so you can not stay that long,” said Donna Haskins, Palace Business Centres.

Tenants said that during this whole time the building owners have kept them informed and updated.

Another thing that hurt businesses is when the phone lines were down. People would call in and get a message that said that the service is no longer in service.

This caused some people to thing the tenants were no longer in business.

