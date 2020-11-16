Businesses cleaning up after high winds lead to flooding along the Bayfront

With the high winds causing so much damage around the region last night it’s also affecting the lakefront.

According to reports from the scene, the water from the shoreline is making its way to the doors of the houses there, and causing flooding to the ground floors.

Westlake Fire Department and Erie Police have been responding to the scene. According to Westlake Fire Department, National Fuel gas crews shut down gas lines to the area.

Fire crews did their best to help evacuees with getting temporarily re-located.

There’s no word on when the residents will be allowed to return to their homes. There was also flooding near the Sheraton Hotel and restaurants surrounding the Bayfront.

Yoselin Person was live from Dobbins Landing to tell us what things look like this morning.

The winds have died down, but the owners of these businesses have a lot of cleaning up to do after the high winds pushed water into the ground floor of their establishments.

Last night, the dock was underwater. Flooding in this area has continued to be an issue over the years. Rising water levels have caused flooding several times.

It’s too early to tell at this point just how much damage there will be inside these businesses, but it’s sure to be a headache for the owners of places like the Sheraton and Smuggler’s Wharf.

We will continue to bring you the latest on storm damage from around the area.