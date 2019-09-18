Businesses in Kearsarge Plaza beginning to re-open after fire

Many of the businesses in the Kearsarge plaza are starting to open back up after being forced to shut down due to a fire that started in the Imperial Chinese Buffet.

After a life changing fire at the Kearsarge Plaza, Erie Pack & Ship Owners Barbara and Curt Raines are now able to restart their business.

“We thought we would be up and running right away and as it turned out, we didn’t. We had to totally demolish the whole inside of the store and everything had to be brand new,” said Barbara Raines, Co-Owner, Erie Pack & Ship.

Four months later, the Raines’ said it was a long journey, but now they are bigger and better. Barb Raines says they hope to see returning faces back in the store.

“We understand that people have to go elsewhere. We’re hoping to get everyone back. We hope you come back. We’re owners, we’re operators, we are here for you,” said Raines.

As stores continue to open once again, some have left the plaza and moved to a new location. One of the businesses being the Imperial Chinese Buffet.

The buffet is moving to Summit Township in the former Old Country Buffet building.

“We want to take care of our customers that we had. They keep asking if we want to go back to the business. We don’t want to disappoint them,” said Duke Chen, Manager, Imperial Buffet.

Chen says this move is for them. The new space is nearly twice as big as the former location, allowing them to add even more items to the menu.

One noticeable vacancy is the former Mama Mia’s Pizzeria shop. We were unsuccessful when reaching out to them by phone. According to their voicemail and Facebook pages, they are moving to a new location and expect to re-open sometime in October.