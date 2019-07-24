Businesses in North Park Row will now have to relocate

In just about three months, businesses in North Park Row will have to relocate.

Khao Thai has announced they will be moving to Millcreek, however it’s still unknown what those other businesses are planning on doing.

Back in May, Casablanca Hookah Bar and Tandoori Hut stated their downtown leases would also be ending, according to a letter given to them by the Erie Downtown Development Corporation.

Since the announcement, the City of Erie began to assist the businesses with finding a new home.

“We are in the process of looking around at different places. I am still in contact with them. Whenever something in the area comes up that I think is interesting, I certainly do call and go out take a look at different properties, and we are exploring different avenues for them as well,” said Jennifer Hoffman, Business Development, City of Erie.

It is not known at this time if Tandoori Hut and Casablanca will stay within Erie or will be forced to relocate.