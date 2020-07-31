Businesses near Frontier Park react to Blues and Jazz Festival going virtual for 2020

This is normally a busy weekend for businesses near Frontier Park with thousands attending the annual Blues and Jazz Festival. Those businesses are still hoping for a good weekend, even though the festival is virtual this year.

The Blues and Jazz Festival would normally be held at Frontier Park for the festival, with surrounding establishments seeing an uptick in businesses.

“The parking lot tends to grow fuller, being across the street from Frontier Park. People will come in, its usually a busy weekend.” said Tracey Bowes, owner of Pressed.

With the festival moving to a broadcast platform, they expect businesses will not be as busy.

“Hopefully, people will still be out at Frontier Park in general during the summer and still stop in and see us.” Bowes said.

For Pop Luck, they are still making a signature popcorn theme product for the festival.

“We’re still promoting that. I know a lot of other businesses are trying to push to come get a snack, pay attention to the Jazz Fest when you go home and do it in your back yard.” said Jennifer Minski, owner of Pop Luck.

Minski says she remains optimistic.

“I think everyone is really trying to make things work. So, it’s awesome on our end seeing fundraisers and people coming together and up with new plans on how to make things work and make it work well.” Minski said.

For those wanting to catch the festival, it will take place Saturday, August 1st through Sunday, August 2nd from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. You can see it broadcast on TV as well as the radio and streamed online.