Businesses on the Bayfront prepare for Tall Ships Festival which is set to kick off on Thursday

The biggest Tall Ships Festival to ever come to the area is set to kick off on Thursday. The Festival will showcase 12 ships along with 2 rubber ducks. Nearby businesses already prepping for the occasion… and the crowds. “We have other servers coming in I know they are blocking off the roads so we are expecting a lot of foot traffic,” said Rum Runner’s Server Amanda Leberman.

There will be no general parking available on Sassafras Street Extension, State Street, or Holland Street, north of the Bayfront Parkway. “They are going to be shutting down the Bayfront you will need a ticket to get down here,” said Woody’s Manager Lisa Weeds. Other activities at the Bayfront include live music, educational programs, and kid zones.

Around 90,000 people attended in 2016 which generated 8 Million dollars for the local economy. The festival will start Thursday August 22nd and go on until Sunday August 25th. Attendees can park in the city between 3rd and 12th street. Shuttle Service will run from 8:30 am to 7pm.