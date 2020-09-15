Businesses react to court ruling that deemed Governor Wolf’s closings and restrictions for non-life sustaining businesses unconstitutional

Governor Tom Wolf’s closing of non-life sustaining businesses and other restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic have been ruled unconstitutional.

Four Western Pennsylvania counties, Butler, Greene, Fayette and Washington have filed that lawsuit.

U.S. District Judge William Stickman listed several reasons for his ruling. Those reasons include the following:

Gathering limits imposed by the Wolf Administration violate the right of assembly enshrined in the first amendment.

The stay-at-home and business closures violate the due process clause of the 14th amendment.

The business closure components violate the equal protection clause of the 14th amendment.

Stickman also noted that the Wolf Administration’s actions were undertaken with the good intention of addressing a public health emergency, but that even in an emergency, the authority of government is not unfettered.

We talked to business owners about how the shutdowns are causing economic hardships.

Business owners said they have reached their point of frustration with being told how to run their business.

Business owners also said that it’s about time the courts have stepped in.

A federal judge’s ruling could help non-essential businesses ease the economic pain of COVID-19.

Judge William Strickman ruled in a court order that Governor Wolf’s closing of non-life sustaining businesses and other restrictions were unconstitutional.

“If they decide it’s unconstitutional, it’s unconstitutional. It is and I agree. I want to be reopened. I want to rehire my people. We are safe here,” said Bertrand Artigues, Owner of Cloud 9 Wine Bar.

Judge strickman said that the stay-at-home and business closing orders violate the 14th amendment which gives all citizens equal protection of the laws.

Some local business owners said it’s a sense of relief knowing that federal courts are weighing in and said that it’s time to have a sense of normalcy back.

Marci Honard, the owner of Calimari’s Restaurant said it creates a hardship when they have to adapt to Governor Wolf’s restrictions every few months.

“To constantly see the policies change and then have to adapt to your policies, it’s been a full time job to recreate floor plans from 25 to 50 back to 25,” said Honard.

The owner of Dominick’s Eatery has been very open about the financial strain threatening his business. The owner believes that the restrictions cause constant confusion.

“There’s a problem in my opinion. You have a federal judge saying one thing. You have a governor saying one thing, and you have the county saying another. As a business owner, just tell me what it is,” said Tony Ferraro, Owner of Dominick’s Eatery.

Restaurants will still increase indoor occupancy to 50% starting on September 21st.

The ruling will lift restrictions on nonessential businesses that prevent gathering above a certain amount of people.

The state can still however restrict some businesses from operating at a full capacity.