A new convenience store is coming to Erie County, and neighboring businesses in the area are hopeful that the store will drive new customers through their doors.

Here’s more on what these businesses are saying.

The new Sheetz convenience store will break ground on West 38th Street. Businesses in the area are ready to welcome new customers as the store opens.

The vacant lot in the southwest corner of West 38th and Liberty streets will soon be occupied by a new Sheetz convenient store.

Staff of local businesses have concerns for the area once construction begins.

“The construction is going to be an inconvenience, but I think it’s going to be very busy for us when they start doing it,” said Teresa Sanders, Volunteer Staff at Jo’s Brooklyn Bagel.

The convenience store will feature the stores newest design, which will include a restaurant style experience with self service Kiosks and seating both inside and outside of the store, according to Sheetz Public Relations Manager Nick Ruffin.

“I’m really excited about it. Like when they canned it the first time I was a little depressed, but now that they said they’re bringing it back I am actually really excited about it,” said Tony Gressley, General Manager of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit.

Businesses in that area are ready to open their doors to new potential customers once Sheetz opens for business.

“It should pick up and be busier. I don’t think the construction is going to hurt it too much because everybody knows we’re here and they like our fresh baked products,” said Sanders.

With the new Sheetz coming to this long unused lot, staff of businesses shared their hopes of possible revitalization in the area.

“38th and Liberty is coming back to life after being dormant for a while. Ever since Little Caesars moved across the street that entire corner has been dead. It’s going to be really exciting to see how much more traffic comes through this area,” said Gressley.

Sheetz planned on opening another location here in 2017. There is no set date for the convenience store to break ground as it is still in the initial stages.