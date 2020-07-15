Businesses respond to PSAC news

With a lack of sporting events, many area restaurant owners say now they’ll need to be creative with the continuing decrease in business.

Owners from Tap House and Calamari’s Squid Row say the pandemic has changed the hospitality industry, taking away major dining experiences and events that bring them business.

This is just another blow to the industry- all college level fall sports have been canceled for the season.

Erie’s hospitality industry has taken a major blow from not allowing dinning service to only being allowed to operate at 50-percent capacity.

The owner of the Tap House, says they tend to see business from parents who attend sporting events.

“Is that a blow? Yes, it’s kind of another blow with the continuing pandemic for sure,” said John Melody, owner of U Pick 6.

Adding this situation is not ideal, especially considering the loss of business from the summer minor league season which has already been canceled.

Melody saying the pandemic has already changed the face of business from downtown Erie, and foresees that pattern continuing. However, it’s an obstacle they will overcome.

“When the only choice they’re giving us is to be resilient, then it’s resilient we will be. So, we’ll keep working, grinding and get through this. We’ll figure it out somehow, some way,” said Melody.

Just up the street at Calamari’s Squid Row, they see business from parents coming here for events like homecomings and graduations and yes, sports.

“As a whole, I think it’s just sad because it’s less traffic and it’s less people downtown; less of that getting back to normal. It’s kind of heartbreaking,” said Marci Honard, owner of Calamari Squid Row.

She adds it’s terrifying where it’s going with continuously changing regulations.

“It seems like were already working so hard and then we have to reinvent the wheel the next day when the laws change and the rules change. That’s another thing, in addition to do what we do, adding on to it,” said Honard.

Both owners say they are fortunate to have the space and customer base they do and will take it day-by-day.