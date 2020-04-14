Businesses suffering while landlords refuse to negotiate rent

Many business owners are suffering right now with some landlords refusing to negotiate rent.

We spoke to one local business owner who contacted her landlord about rent payments since her store is currently required to be closed.

“I reached out and said I can’t sleep is there anything you are willing to offer me and what I got was loan papers. They said you must have misunderstood we did reach out,” said Cindy Fredericks, Owner of the Sassy Peacock.

Owner of the Sassy Peacock said she needs the money from the loan for payroll and to start up her business when allowed to reopen.

Fredericks added that it will be difficult to pay rent over the next couple of months when this is usually her busiest time of year.

“I’ve just lost prom. I’m losing spring that’s what sets me up from my slow moths which are like January and February and I won’t have that cushion. So I’ll know by the end of the year if I’m going forward if I’m gonna move or if it’s time to hand the keys over to someone else,” said Fredericks.

The owner of the Sassy Peacock says she was hoping her landlord would be more understanding of the circumstances.

One lawyer told us the landlord tenant relationships are crucial right now during the pandemic.

“Both of them are going to have to give something whether it’s in terms of delay or payment or reduction of payment obligations I think you’re gonna see a lot of relationship saving efforts on both sides,” said Eric Purchase, Attorney.

McBrier Properties, the landlord of the Sassy Peacock declined to comment about the demanding rent.

One lawyer said there is no legal obligation for landlords to waive rent fees still cooperation may be best in the long run.

“I think that reasonable landlords are reasonable tenants are going to come together and try to find out find a way for them both to move through this process,” said Purchase.

Fortunately this isn’t the case for all business owners. There are some landlords that are cutting their tenants a break.

Just last week we spoke to one owner who’s landlord is waiving rent fees.