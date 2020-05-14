Businesses that make and distribute flags used for veterans’ gravestones considered non-essential; Rep. Brad Roae reacts

Every Memorial Day, we are used to seeing American flags on the graves of veterans who died serving our country.
However, businesses that make and distribute flags in red phase counties are not considered life-sustaining. This means, some organizations that did not order flags earlier cannot get flags and put them on graves.
State Rep. Brad Roae says lots of people want to properly respect our veterans that gave the ultimate sacrifice.
“I sent letters to the Governor, the Secretary of Health, the Secretary of the DCED, urging that they allow the flags to be shipped so that our veterans that gave the ultimate sacrifice can be properly recognized.” Roae said.
Roae hopes that organizations that have more flags than they need can give some to those that need them.