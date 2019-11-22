Businesses that remain open along North Park Row speak out as changes continue downtown

Changes continue downtown as developers look to revitalize a key section of the city, causing a few businesses in the area to move.

Those still there say the changes are causing confusion for customers about what is open and what is not.

Work is underway for some of the property owned by the Erie Downtown Development Corporation (E.D.D.C.) alongside North Park Row, but with this project beginning, it’s important to remember this isn’t effecting all of the businesses that call the Row home.

“It’s more or less urban myth that the entire block was purchased. Our building was not part of the purchase,” said Barbara Ringle, Manager of Alkeme. “I still field a lot of questions with regard to whether or not we will be leaving because of the E.D.D.C.”

Alkeme has recently re-opened after changing owners, along with making some repairs to the restaurant. They plan to stay open as they are not one of the eight properties purchased by the E.D.D.C. Two of those property leases ended in October, marking the start of construction.

“We have taken out more than 50 dumpster loads from demolition within this building and really are working on the design development phase for all of our projects,” said Nicole Reitzell, Vice President of Community Engagement, E.D.D.C.

Despite construction happening in the surrounding area, one business explains they are ready to take your order until September of 2021.

“A lot of people think we are closed and pretty much everyday we get calls and it’s like ‘oh my god, are you guys still here,’ and yep, we are still here. We still have customers and we would love to see you,” said David Freeman, Owner, Dave’s Diner.

With businesses still operating in the area, the E.D.D.C. is sending out a message to all. Other businesses along North Park Row whose lease with the E.D.D.C. extends to 2021 include Resolution Nightclub, Coconut Joe’s, and Tandoori Hut.