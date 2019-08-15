Businesses to decide how donations raised for Daycare fire victims families will be distributed

As thousands of dollars are being collected for the victims families of the Harris Daycare fire, questions are rising about how the money will be distributed to all the families affected.

Just this week, Country Fair and the Hamot Health Foundation have raised nearly $137,000 for the victims families. These were separate fundraisers, but both of them had the same goal in mind.

As the week winds down, how the money will be distributed is at the forefront of people’s minds. In total, there were three families immediately affected by this fire.

Four of the small children who died in the fire were related, then there is a two-year-old boy who lost his life as well. The owner of the Daycare, Elaine Harris and her two sons, survived the fire, but are now homeless.

A spokesperson for the Hamot Heath Foundation said they will divide the money up by first paying for funeral expenses. Then, they will assess the needs of the Harris Family and first responders.

Country Fair is taking a similar approach, and they released a statement today, which reads in part, “Country Fair officials are working on a way to find a fair and equitable distribution of the funds that we have received from one day. One hundred percent of all funds donated and collected will be distributed properly and fairly,” said Paul Rankin, Vice President of Retail Marketing.

There is a fundraiser set up specifically for the Harris family. You can make your donations out to the Saint James AME Church.