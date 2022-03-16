Erie City Council officials passed a resolution for businesses in Erie to receive an upward of $2,000-$5.000 in American Rescue Plan money.

One restaurant was signaled out by council due to a recent post on social media.

Pastor Lamont Higginbottom posted on his Facebook page that he was asked to leave Andy’s Pub & Grill Restaurant because of the clothes he was wearing at the time, which from his Facebook picture was sweatpants and a sweatshirt.

This was against the dress code that was set in place by the owner of the restaurant.

“It was a problem brought to our attention. Obviously, we knew about it a couple of days ago because of social media, but a problem brought to our attention in a council meeting, and because of a number of suggestions from council members actually arriving at what I describe as a way forward,” said Liz Allen, President of Erie City Council.

Regardless, council approved the $5,000 in ARP money for the restaurant.

“We didn’t have the opportunity to investigate that particular restaurant. As Mr. Troop pointed out, there might be other restaurants on there also that might have a dress code,” said Allen.

Among members on council that expressed their concern for the equality on this issue, councilman Michael Keys said that it is worth seriously looking into and finding a reasonable solution for the community.

“It’s a learning experience. I intend to go visit with them. I think that maybe they didn’t mean any malice. Maybe someone can walk them through a dress code that is acceptable to them and the public without making the public feel unwanted,” said Michael Keys, Erie City Councilman.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

We spoke to the owner of Andy’s Pub & Grill, Paul Schofield, earlier and which he said they administer the dress code evenly across the board for everyone.