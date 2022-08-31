One section of a busy Erie street has been closed down after a water main broke, damaging over 150 feet of roadway.

According to the City of Erie Water Works, this happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday when an underground aging water main broke in the area of East 7th and Holland Streets.

Crews arrived on scene and were able to shut down the system around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. Only about six customers were affected by the damage.

The roadway will be closed for at least a couple more days as crews work to repair the road.