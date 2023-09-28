The condition of an Erie bridge is raising questions from motorists about their safety.

It’s that time of year for one high-traffic area to go through its semi annual check up. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has routine bridge inspections every two years.

Crews have been out examining the four-bridge section on Route 20 and Interstate 79, better known as the bridges and ramps to and from West 26th Street.

“It’s a full-blown, hands-on inspection. For a structure like this, they would have been out there with the elbow crane. Inspectors evaluate everything from the concrete deck, which is what the traveling public drives across,” said Ken Sanoski, district bridge engineer for PennDOT District 1.

The westbound structure was looked at recently and eastbound was looked at a month ago.

Inspectors did not find any major repairs that were needed, though it was recommended to replace the plywood shielding that is on the outside base of the bridge barrier.

“From our records, it’s about 10-years-old. It’s just plywood shielding just to prevent any concrete debris from falling doing on Interstate 79,” Sanoski said.

The district bridge engineer said that motorists can expect a single-lane closure as the Erie County maintenance crew begins that work.

It will last about two weeks.

“They were built in 1972 and yes, they are structurally sound. There are some small signs of deterioration, but nothing significant to any load carrying or anything like that,” Sanoski explained.

The press officer for PennDOT reminds drivers to stay vigilant while traveling through work areas as we near the end of construction season.

“We’re not done yet, we still have a lot of work to accomplished around the district. A lot of this is going to be weather dependent, and how late we can work into the year. So we are going to see some projects active through October and maybe even into the first part of November as long the weather allows us to do so,” said Saxon Daugherty, safety press officer for PennDOT District 1.

Daugherty said be sure to eliminate all distractions while behind the wheel.