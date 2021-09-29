Busy roadway in Edinboro to get major upgrade to improve pedestrian safety

One busy roadway in Edinboro is getting a major upgrade to make it safer for pedestrians.

These safety improvements were a long time coming.

There is very little room between the cars rushing by and the people walking along one stretch of Route 99 in Edinboro.

A new safety plan will connect the side walk in Downtown Edinboro to the business plaza north on Route 99. That includes the the Giant Eagle store as well.

Borough of Edinboro Manager Jason Spangenberg said that this project has been a big need for the community for quite some time.

“Right now it’s a fairly dangerous stretch of pedestrian walking alongside the road of Route 99, so having a sidewalk installed primarily funded through a grant will really be a big benefit for our community,” said Jason Spangenberg, Borough of Edinboro Manager.

Spangenberg said that there has not been any cases of people getting hit by cars, and he wants to keep it that way. It can be really bad when the temperatures drop.

“Especially in the winter when there is snow along the roads and the road is hard to see. People are walking that way to get to Giant Eagle. They are in wheelchairs and often groups of people walking together,” said Spangenberg.

Cappy Kunard lives right by the cemetery and sees a lot of people walking from downtown to the Giant Eagle.

“Often I will see them carrying their groceries, see people riding their bikes up the road and I always feel a bit nervous about it,” said Cappy Kunard, Edinboro Resident.

Kunard also said that walking to the Sunset Grill can be unnerving.

“It’s really hard to do that. I have done that a couple of times and feel really uncomfortable on this street because this is so much traffic,” said Kunard.

The half a million dollars project is expected to be constructed during the summer of 2022.

