Buyers, sellers and brokers excited by reopening of real estate offices in Yellow Phase

Erie, Crawford and Warren Counties will start to reopen one week from today.

Northwest Pennsylvania is among 24 counties in Pennsylvania moving to the yellow phase on May 8th. The first counties announced by Governor Tom Wolf are all in Northwest and North Central Pennsylvania. We expect to know more about what this means Monday when we hear from Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper

JET 24 Action News’ Chelsea Swift gathered reaction Friday night from people who are being impacted by the reopening.

With real estate officers re-opening on May 8th, potential property buyers, sellers, and brokers are excited and feeling more confident about transactions.

“To walk through and feel like ‘I’m home’ is so imperative for all buyers. You can look at pictures but so many times the pictures don’t do relate to physically walking through, so all of us in this industry are excited to get back and obviously we’re going to have to do so with cautions.” said Laban Marsh, Co-Owner of Marsha Marsh.

Herb Gilroy says he’s helping his friend who passed away, leaving his spouse with commercial property. Gilroy is determined to follow through and get the property sold.

“So, our belief is once we can put it back on the open market and start pushing it, that it will sell in a reasonable period of time.” Gilroy said.

One home buyer is saying that he is excited to walk through his home for the first time since real estate offices will be reopening.

“We’re really just looking forward to, yeah, getting in there and seeing what we presume is going to be our dream home and a forever home at that point.” said Ron Dombrowski.

Dombrowski says after recently getting engaged, he and his fiance were ready to take the next step with signing a contract and purchasing a new home.

“As soon as Governor Wolf lifts that stay at home order and they can go back to work is when we would mark out the countdown closing and what not and it is happening to work out here for us next week.” Dombrowski said.

Real estate agents at Marsha Marsh are saying when people purchase homes this supports the entire local economy.