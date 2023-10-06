Cold front will pass through the region today, effectively ending the warm summer weather we have been having. Rain showers from last night will continue into this morning. Temperatures will still be in the mid/upper 60s, and we should see a little sun later. However, a deep upper trough will drop our highs into the 50s with some showers through the weekend into Columbus Day. Complete weather details at www.yourerie.com/weather.
