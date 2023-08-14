A tragic 114-year-old mystery brought C-SPAN to Erie Monday night.

The disappearance of the Marquette & Bessemer No. 2 was the focus of discussion at the Jefferson Educational Society.

Carrie Sowden, the archeological director of the National Museum of the Great Lakes, presented the story of the 338-foot-long ship hauling loaded rail cars.

It went down during a ferocious Lake Erie storm in December 1909. The sinking cost between 30 and 38 lives.

With no survivors and conflicting witness accounts, the ship’s final resting place remains a secret.

“So, it’s really quite large, over 330 feet long and it’s still missing and nobody knows why. Lake Erie is a large lake, but it isn’t that large to lose a 330-foot-long steel vessel,” said Sowden.

Monday night’s presentation was recorded by C-SPAN and will be broadcast at a later date.