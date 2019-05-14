Cabanillas sentenced to probation

A resident of Erie, Pennsylvania, has been sentenced in federal court to 2 years probation and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine on his conviction of visa fraud and false statements, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today.

United States District Judge David S. Cercone imposed the sentence on Daniel Cabanillas, 49, 4160 West 38th Street, Erie, Pennsylvania.

According to information presented to the court, Cabanillas was the Designated School Official (DSO) for the Student Exchange Visitor Program at Mercyhurst University until he was terminated on February 19, 2015. According to information provided to the court, while Cabanillas was employed as the DSO, he knowingly made materially false statements on various Form I-20, Certificates of Eligibility for Nonimmigrant (F-1) Student Status, subscribing to as true, the false certification of a person’s acceptance status at the university. A false Form I-20 was then used by an individual to obtain a student visa, which allowed entry into the United States. The court was advised that Cabinallas falsified acceptance documents for dozens of other students in connection with his work as the DSO.



U.S. Attorney Scott Brady stated that “the Student Exchange and Visitor Program relies on the honesty and integrity of Designated School Officials to truthfully certify to the information contained in Visa application documents, and when DSO’s provide or certify false information, our system of lawful immigration into the United States for educational purposes is frustrated.” “This investigation is an example of how those that abuse the immigration process will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. Mr. Cabanillas, while serving in his capacity as a designated school official at Mercyhurst University, abused his authority and undermined the integrity of the international student visa process.” said Marlon V. Miller, special agent in charge of HSI Philadelphia. “I would like to thank U.S. Attorney Scott Brady for his collaboration in the investigation and prosecution of Mr. Cabanillas and for his ongoing commitment to aggressively pursue those individuals that exploit the immigration process.” Assistant United States Attorney Marshall J. Piccinini prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

United States Attorney Brady commended the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Border Patrol for the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of Cabanillas.