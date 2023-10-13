Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — One of the United States’ oldest, championship-winning drum corps has officially suspended its upcoming season.

The Cadets Drum Corps has announced they are suspending their 2024 competitive season.

This decision follows a Cadets Arts & Entertainment (CAE) Board review of the organization’s current financial condition. According to a release, the board concluded that while overall planned expenses for the 2023 season were managed within expectations, their fundraising goals came up short for the year.

“This was a difficult decision to make, one that will inevitably be met with great disappointment and sorrow,” said John Broschak, CAE board chair. “Simply put, budgeted fundraising amounts did not materialize as anticipated, which has led to an unsustainable financial situation and concerns about providing a quality Cadets experience for 2024. For these reasons, the CAE Board has no other choice but to suspend The Cadets’ 2024 competitive season.”

The release also announced that Vicki Ferrence Ray has resigned as executive director. Brian Murphy will continue on as Cadets Corps director.

Broschak noted that since CAE’s fiscal year ends on Oct. 31, the organization decided to suspend the new season before it begins.

“The care and concern for our students remains our top priority,” Broschak added. “We would only have moved forward with the competitive season if we had the ability to provide a quality experience for our members, staff and volunteers. The CAE Board will continue to evaluate our path forward in the coming weeks.”

Despite these challenges, the Cadets ended this season winning fifth place and with the corps’ highest finals score since 2015. And back in May, the group successfully relocated their operations from Allentown, Pa., to the Erie Sports Center.

“On behalf of the entire CAE Board, I want to express our heartfelt gratitude to all members and supporters who contributed to this past year’s success and that of years prior. I also want to recognize the tireless efforts of our staff and volunteers who donated countless hours to help provide an extraordinary experience for our members,” Broschak said.

Established in 1934, the Cadets were originally established in 1934 and have won 10 American Legion National Championships and 10 Drum Corps International World Championships.

For more information about the Cadets, visit cadets.org.