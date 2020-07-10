Cafe 7-10 celebrates one year of sweet business to the Erie community

It’s a very sweet anniversary being celebrated today!

Cafe 7-10 is now one year old and the owners are inviting you to come to the party.

According to Co-Owner Mabel Howard, the store was a dream come true for two today.

Cafe 7-10 is located in the downtown area that focuses on extraordinary bakery delights and a simple cup of coffee or tea. With today being the cafe’s anniversary, the owners hope the City of Erie can agree to name today a “Sweet Day.”

“Our goal with 7-10 is to have the city honor the official sweet day of the year, so every year, 7-10 will be considered the sweetest day of the year.” Howard said.

The cafe will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and you can learn more about Cafe 7-10 by visiting their Facebook Page.