Cakery to open second location in Copperleaf Village

A husband and wife duo have decided to open up their second bakery.

Co-Owner’s Sam and Cindy Ring have decided to open their second shop, this one being the first to be built in the Copperleaf Village.

Sam Ring said the business started in their house around 10 years ago, when his wife Cindy would decorate cakes.

The hobby would eventually grow, leading them to open their first store in Fairview. Cindy Ring said they pride themselves on their homemade style of cooking.

“We try to make it something that is family oriented, something that our clients would say is what they would make for themselves at home,” said Cindy Ring, Co-Owner, Cakery Cafe.

The Ring’s said they hope to have The Cakery open by November, just in time for the holidays.