Calamari’s & Mercyhurst Prep handing out Thanksgiving meals Thursday

Thanksgiving day for some local students means giving back to those who need it.

Staff from Calamari’s Restaurant are teaming up with students from Mercyhurst Prep.

This annual event has taken place for more than a decade now, and students and staff say it feels good to give back.

Volunteers are serving take out Thanksgiving meals to members of the Erie community.

The event is taking place from now until 1:30 pm at Calamari’s on State St.

Masks are required to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but volunteers are saying they are glad to be able to serve the community this year despite the pandemic

They plan to give away about 1,000 meals.

