Calf visits with students at Joanna Connell elementary school

Students at Joanna Connell elementary school met an adorable little calf today as part of the Harvest of the Month program today.

Students learned about healthy lifestyles, where their dairy products come from and how cows are raised on farms. This calf was brought in by a special partnerships with Schneider’s Dairy.

“This month, for March, is milk. And we’re so lucky to have a calf in visiting our school. And students will learn how their food is produced, and that’s really an important education piece.” said Doreen Petri, Project Manager of Sustainability with the Erie School District.

This calf doesn’t have a name yet and the students will be able to choose her name.