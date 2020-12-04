California-based activist calls for ANNA Shelter to stop declawing cats

For three years, a California based activist has been calling for the ANNA Shelter to stop declawing cats.

Since 2018, Lori Shepler of “City the Kitty” has been in a battle with Erie’s ANNA Shelter for their declawing practices.

They most recently purchased billboards calling for feline owners to not declaw.

“It’s horrible for a cats health and well-being. There is never a good reason to do it. It’s a very unnecessary procedure.” said Lori Shepler.

Shepler claims the ANNA Shelter performed “hundreds” of declaws and making “thousands” off the operations.

According to records from the shelter, under 12 operations have been performed this year.

“I’m not out here asking people to declaw their cats, or telling them they should declaw their cats, quite the opposite.” said Ruth Thompson, Executive Director of the ANNA Shelter.

When the shelter has someone who calls about declawing, they start off by offering alternatives to the procedure.

As for the five vets the wellness centers employ, two will perform the operation. However, the cat has to meet strict criteria.

Thompson adding some people won’t adopt unless a cat is declawed or medically have to have it done, something Shepler says leads to more cats in shelters.

We also reached out to several veterinarians offices at random and this what we found. Out of five clinics, not including the ANNA Shelter, only one does not offer declawing services.

We asked Thompson if there would be an issues if Harrisburg changed the law and declawing is now off the table.

“Fine by mine. Absolutely fine by me. I just want to get cats adopted.” Thompson said.

“I know of wish she would use some of her resources, money, energy, time, to changing the law rather than spending $4,000 on billboards.” Thompson said.

“That is not what I do. I’m not a political non-profit. I just try to educate the public on the facts about declawing.” Shepler said.

Thompson says instead of fighting with City the Kitty, she’s focusing her energy on placing cats into loving homes.