Call volume up for high grass around city

The call volume for reports of high grass is up within the City of Erie.

According to the Director of Code Enforcement, the city has about 600 to 800 yards in violation of high grass.

The city claims that they are working to get out to as many as they can.

If it appears that someone is living in the home they will get a notice. If the resident still does not comply they can get a citation.

The next step the city would take if that doesn’t work is issue a quality of life ticket. The initial quality of life ticket cost for high grass is $25.