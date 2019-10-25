“Called to Lead” campaign looks to raise $48.5 million for Cathedral Prep, Villa Maria and Mother Theresa Academy

A multi-million dollar capital campaign benefiting three private schools kicks off.

Called to Lead is a campaign asking for donations totaling $48.5 million for Cathedral Prep, Villa Maria and Mother Teresa Academy.

The money would be used for programs, facility renovations, and tuition assistance. A $33 million endowment is already pledged towards this campaign, something Father Scott Jabo says is tremendous.

“We’ve already had so many people. When we met with them individually, over the past several months who believe in the mission of the school, who want to be involved, who want to help transform lives and the response has been overwhelming.” Father Jabo said.

The goal is to have the entire $48.5 million raised by June 2022