The Blasco Library held one of its big annual fundraisers that supports keeping important programs running.

Thursday kicked off their annual spring book sale inside the Admiral Room. It’s presented by the Friends of the Library’s Bayfront Bookshelf.

People are able to buy gently used cookbooks, gardening and craft books as well as mystery and fiction paperbacks.

“We have a fantastic start to the Friends of the Erie County public books sale; we have several book sales throughout the year and all the proceeds go back to the public library to support programs for all ages,” said Sheryl Thomas of the Erie County Public Library.

The spring book sale runs through Saturday, May 6; the vast majority of items are donated to the Friends of the Library’s Bayfront Bookshelf.