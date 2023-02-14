The City of Erie is looking to hire contractors to help hundreds of homeowners fix up their properties.

The Erie County Redevelopment Authority (ECRDA) is working to help residents rehabilitate their homes. One representative from the ECRDA said they are looking to hire contractors, and that there are more than 400 homes in the region that will be worked on.

He explained the process and why this work is needed.

“Anyone who’s a contractor, we certainly have roofing projects, siding, window replacement and door replacement,” said Aaron Snippert, Erie County Redevelopment Authority. “So anyone who would be able to facilitate that type of rehabilitation or general construction work is asked to reach out to the Redevelopment Authority at the City of Erie, and get some information from us, and we’ll get them on the bid list for any projects that we have ready to go out for bid.”

The city plans to use $9 million in the next three years to tackle some of the blight.