(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Community Blood Bank of Northwest PA and Western New York is encouraging all eligible members of the community to donate blood as soon as possible as they face a critical need for blood, especially types O and A.

Due to the spike in usage of blood at local hospitals, the blood supply has been impacted dramatically, and with no substitute for human blood or blood components, donors are needed now more than ever.

To help combat the shortage, the Erie Donor Center, located at 2646 Peach Street, is holding extended hours this Saturday, May 6 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to go along with their regular hours of Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

According to the blood bank, just one trauma can take up to 50 units of blood in less than 24 hours, which can leave the local blood supply at severely low levels.

All donors will also be entered to win two new kayaks and paddles. Anyone that donates at the Erie Donor Center will also receive a a coupon for 50 percent off pizza at Perry’s Pizza and Tavern in addition to the kayak giveaway.

No appointments are necessary but in order to avoid any waiting times, donors can call the blood bank at 814-456-4206 to schedule one.