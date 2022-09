As we inch closer to October, an ice cream staple is shutting down for the season.

Creamland on West Ridge Road saw a record-breaking summer season despite the increased prices and shortages.

The owner told us they planned ahead and ordered extra supplies during the winter to make up for any supply and demand delays.

The ice cream shop is open until 9 p.m. Friday. Creamland’s traditional opening date of April 1 still stands for 2023.