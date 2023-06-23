A community favorite summer event is looking for more funding to continue the Erie tradition.

This comes as one of the largest corporate sponsors for the Blues and Jazz Festival steps down.

Each August, Frontier Park is filled with the sound of blues and jazz music and thousands of people who attend the festival.

However, there was some concern after the Blues and Jazz Festival’s largest corporate sponsor, Highmark, stepped down.

“It’s just been such a staple of Erie summertime. People look forward to it. It brings 10,000 people to Frontier Park every August, and there was no way we wanted to let it die,” said Matt Lebowitz, board member.

The new executive director Matt Walker stated:

“We’ve been able to largely recover thanks to the generosity of Hallman Auto Group, Plastek, National Fuel and others. But we still need financial support from anyone who can help and wants to see it thrive in 2023.”

“We’ve really been on the fence as to whether it was going to happen. This last two weeks, we’ve raised $30,000 and it looks like it’s going to happen,” Lebowitz added.

Artists and supporters said the Blues and Jazz Festival is a community favorite event worth holding onto.

“I was there for the very first festival and there was a heat and excitement that something of this level was happening in our city, especially as a young aspiring jazz musician,” said Steve Trohoske.

More than 30 years later, Trohoske is still just as passionate.

“A band from Soweto in the middle of our park playing while we dance and groove or some great jazz act from New York City or New Orleans or Chicago. It’s just like reaching into our souls and just stirring them up and giving it something that we just don’t get — that creative fire,” Trohoske said.

You can learn how to contribute to the blues and jazz festival by heading to their website.