Calls for Pope Francis' resignation

Posted: Aug 28, 2018 06:35 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 28, 2018 06:36 PM EDT

Calls, now, are coming for Pope Francis to resign.  

An archbishop claims he told the Pope about a serial predator priest and accuses the pontiff of turning a blind eye until this summer. 

Is it a credible allegation against the Holy Father or an attempt by the archbishop to bring down the man who deposed him?

ABC's Emily Rau is in Washington with the details...

 

