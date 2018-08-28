Calls for Pope Francis' resignation
Calls, now, are coming for Pope Francis to resign.
An archbishop claims he told the Pope about a serial predator priest and accuses the pontiff of turning a blind eye until this summer.
Is it a credible allegation against the Holy Father or an attempt by the archbishop to bring down the man who deposed him?
ABC's Emily Rau is in Washington with the details...
