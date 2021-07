A unique cargo was unloaded on the Port of Erie on Thursday.

A ship named “Calypso” sailed into Presque Isle, docking at Carmeuse-Erie with a shipment of wind turbine blades.

The Calypso left Brazil back on June 15th, sailing north to the St. Lawrence Seaway, Lake Ontario, the Welland Canal and, finally, to Erie.

The unloading of giant blades is no easy task. Each one needs to be lowered onto a flatbed.

This is the fourth shipment of turbine blades from Brazil to Erie.