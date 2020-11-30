Cambridge Springs barn destroyed after Monday afternoon fire

A Crawford County family stands by helplessly as fire rips through the family’s barn.

The fire broke out just before 1:00 p.m. in the 26000 block of Zilhaver Road in Cambridge Springs.

Crews were called to the scene after a family member spotted flames along one end of the barn.

By the time crews arrived, the fire had spread to the entire structure.

Luckily there were no animals in the barn, but two campers and a vehicle were destroyed.

Nobody was hurt in the blaze and the fire remains under investigation.