Cambridge Springs community now has access to COVID-19 vaccines thanks to local pharmacy

COVID-19 vaccine supply in Northwest Pennsylvania is expanding as more people in the community are now eligible to receive a shot. From large corporations to local pharmacies, vaccines are being administered to people in rural communities as well.

One pharmacy is helping people in Cambridge Springs have greater access to COVID-19 vaccines. These pharmacists say they have worked for months to make this happen. The Cambridge Springs community now has access to vaccines.

Pharmacist Chris Shearer of Cambridge Springs Pharmacy says many of his elderly customers may not want to travel to Erie or Meadville for larger clinic sites. That’s why he’s worked for months to ensure he could administer Moderna vaccines right at the store.

“It’s there close if they want to get it, then they have an option of some place to get it, you know, close to home.” Shearer said.

Cambridge Springs Pharmacy is taking walk-in appointments or you can make an appointment online. Shearer says they can assist customers in the process.

“People that don’t drive or people that don’t even have a computer or an email, because you need one of those to sign up online, but we can still help those people out. We can sign them up for an email here and we can take them as a walk in if we have to.” Shearer said.

Several residents receiving a COVID-19 vaccine at Cambridge Springs Pharmacy say the process is simple and they didn’t have to travel far to get one.

“I was at the doctor this morning and he wanted me to do this, so he should be happy now.” said Bruce Holcom.

Holcom says he usually comes to Cambridge Springs pharmacy to buy his vitamins, but when he found out they had vaccines, he decided to get one.

Another resident receiving the vaccine is an employee at the pharmacy and a college student from the area. She says she feels customers trust the pharmacy.

“They get their medications here and everything like that. Instead of going to CVS, you know, they know us and we have a relationship with them, so I think it’s important for them to come here. The fact that we’re giving it to them and they have that trust with us.” said Lydia Glenn.

To sign up for a vaccine appointment in Cambridge Springs, you can click here for more information.