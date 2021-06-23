Cambridge Springs emergency crews to receive training in grain silo rescues

Volunteers in Cambridge Springs will soon be trained in grain silo rescues thanks to a program funded by Nationwide Insurance.

A news story from our sister station in Fort Wayne, Indiana, shows that the equipment consists of four pieces of metal that lock together to form a tube that would prevent a victim from suffocating.

This buys rescue crews time to lower the grain level in a silo to let the rescuers get the victim to safety.

Cambridge Springs is one of only 28 rural departments to qualify for the equipment and the training.

Roughly 20 people die each year in silo-related accidents.

