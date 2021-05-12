Cambridge Springs home destroyed by fire overnight

Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire in Cambridge Springs overnight.

Around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, the Cambridge Springs Fire Department called for back up from the Union City Fire Department on a structure fire in the 29000 block of Spring Street.

The home was engulfed in flames.

No one was home at the time of the fire. Two family dogs were able to get out of the home without injury.

Edinboro fire crews were also called out to lend a hand. There is no word on what caused the fire at this time.