Cambridge Springs man donates over $4,000 to Make-A-Wish Foundation

One local man is turning empty aluminum cans into “wishes” for children with serious illnesses.

For the past four years, 70-year old Alan Finch from Cambridge Springs has been collecting cans and dropping them off at Lincoln Recycling in Meadville. He gets 42 cents per pound for the cans.

Over the past year, Finch has raised over $4,400 and that’s enough money to grant one wish with the Make-A-Wish foundation.

On Friday, Fitch presented the check for $4,400 to the Danielle Mitchell Memorial Program that gives the money to the Make-A-Wish foundation.

“Some sick little kid is going to feel good. I just enjoy the heck out of it and I’m old so I got lots of time.” Finch said.

Finch often drives to Lincoln Recycling in Meadville with bags full of aluminum cans, sometimes weighing over 100 pounds.

“I have had as high as 113 pounds in my convertible, and the average run down is about 60 to 70 pounds. You multiple that by about 30 cans, so that’s a lot of cans.” Finch said.

It’s more than 360,000 cans total. Folks at Lincoln Recycling say it’s always nice to see Alan. They say he comes in a couple times a day.

“Always very friendly and very nice. You can tell he really loves what he does and cares about the kids.” said Elizabeth Clark.

Lincoln Recycling owner Andrew Lincoln says they add on a donation for better pricing. He says we all need more Good Samaritans like Alan Finch.

“At the end of the day, it’s fun. I get to help out with the situation. People don’t realize the things you have laying around that you can recycle and what it is worth and obviously Make-A-Wish is an amazing organization so Make-A-Wish come true. It’s great.” Lincoln said.

Lincoln says he will be donating $1,000 to the Make-A-Wish account,.

To learn more about the Danielle Mitchell Memorial Fund, you can click here.

If you want to help drop off cans or make a donation to Alan, you can call Alan at (814) 853-7029 or drop them off at 108 North Main Street in Cambridge Springs.