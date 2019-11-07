Cambridge Springs man sentenced to three to six years in prison for killing friend in high speed, drunk driving accident

A Cambridge Springs man is sentenced to up to six years in prison for killing a woman in a high speed, drunk driving accident.

25-year-old Gerald Rodarmel pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, crashing his car, and killing his friend who was in the car with him.

Pennsylvania State Police estimated Rodarmel was driving between 113 and 122 mph at the time of the crash.

The accident happened on Kinter Hill Road near Old Route 86 in Washington Township back in May 2018.

The victim in that crash was Rodarmel’s childhood friend, 25-year-old Anna Marie Kelsey.

Rodarmel was sentenced to three years and four months to six years and eight months in state prison.